Thousands lining up for J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge

Thousands running in J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of runners Thursday prepared to take part in the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

It’s the biggest corporate running event in the world, and News10NBC has a team competing. There are some seasoned runners: News10NBC’s own Evan Bourtis finished 24th last year.

But this is one of those races where people aren’t here to be the fastest. In fact, many walk the whole thing.

Over 4,000 people are taking part, representing nearly 200 local companies. Other than Rochester and Buffalo, it’s all major cities participating in the challenge, cities like Chicago, Hong Kong, Dallas and Sydney. But with J.P. Morgan headquartered in New York, we get a race right here at home.

J.P. Morgan donates to a local nonprofit near each race site. Locally, it’s the Rochester Area Community Foundation.