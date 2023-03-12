Thousands lose power in Henrietta after car hits utility pole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is new information about the power outage that affected 2,300 RG&E customers on Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said the outages were caused by a car crashing into an RG&E utility pole. It happened on Scottsville Road, west of Henrietta Road, just after 10 p.m. Saturday. There were five people in the car, ages four to 61, and none were injured. The 39-year-old male driver was given a ticket. The sheriff’s office says alcohol, drugs, or speed were not factors in this crash.

RG&E said power was restored for everyone around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.