Thousands of dollars coming to animal shelters in Monroe and Orleans County

ALBANY, N.Y. – Almost $3.8 million has been awarded to ten animal care organizations across the state through the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund, which is in its sixth round. The funding will support construction, renovation, and expansion projects that will enhance animal care and health and help ensure adoptions for New York’s dogs and cats.

New York is the first state in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters. Since the 2017 launch of the Companion Animal Capital Fund program, which is administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the State has dedicated over $33 million to the program.

Two facilities in the Rochester area were given funding:

Town of Webster (Webster, Monroe County) – $400,000 to construct dog kennels and rooms and other areas including storage, food preparation, impound housing, and isolation spaces.

Paw of Orleans County (Albion, Orleans County) – $51,249 to replace cat kennels, upgrade dog enclosures, upgrade HVAC systems, and replace a heat pump.