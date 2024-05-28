Thousands of homes without power in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of homes are without power in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., RG&E is reporting around 2,500 customers without power around Monroe Avenue near Highland Avenue in addition to around 1,400 customers without power around Elmwood Avenue near the Twelve Corners. You can see the latest numbers here.

RG&E crews are working to restore power. News10NBC has reached out to RG&E to learn more about the cause of the outages. Brighton Police says to treat any potential non-functioning traffic lights as a four-way stop.