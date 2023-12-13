Thousands of pop culture artifacts including from Batman and Star Wars will be auctioned off
HOLLYWOOD — A California auction house is partnering with Turner Classic Movies for a four-day auction event this week called Hollywood Legends.
The lineup features more than a thousand famous pop culture artifacts including items from Batman, Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Big Lebowski. You can bid on the items here.
The auction also includes an original mechanical ET head that could go for as much as a million dollars. The auction runs Thursday through Sunday.