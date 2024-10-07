Thousands of Verizon customers report issues with cell phone services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of Verizon customers have reported trouble using cell phone services on Monday morning, according to the website Downdetector.com.

The reports started coming into the site just before 8 a.m. including in New York City, Chicago, and Washington D.C. but slowed before 9 a.m. It’s unclear if the Rochester area was impacted.

Verizon told NBC’s New York City affiliate that there was a brief issue in the morning but it has been fixed. In a statement, the company said:

“Some Verizon Wireless customers experienced a short service disruption when calling landlines this morning. The outage lasted for a few minutes and is now resolved.”