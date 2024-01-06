First responders preparing to help most vulnerable as thousands to be without power Saturday

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

National Grid customers in Monroe, Livingston, and Ontario counties will be affected by a power outage lasting from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The company says it’s essential to make repairs to its poles and transmission lines.

It’s a situation that first responders like Rush Fire Chief Jon Faugh said he has been preparing for over several weeks, to protect the most vulnerable.

“You can always call 911 and we are going to be here to help. But National Grid has reached out to a lot of people who they at least know of who are dependent on certain things,” Faugh said.

Faugh said that his department will be staffed and ready to respond to emergencies on Saturday.

“If they run into a problem, we are going to be here to help out — but as a last resort. That’s what we are hoping for,” Faugh said.

Faugh said that in advance of the outage, National Grid has done its part to make sure those who depend on powered medical devices have the resources they need to keep them safe.

“Those arrangements should have been made to have alternative ways to deliver those services to them,” Faugh said.

Affected areas include:

Avon, Caledonia, Lima and Livonia in Livingston County;

Bloomfield and West Bloomfield in Ontario County; and

Henrietta, Honeoye Falls, Mendon, and Rush in Monroe County.



Honeoye Falls Marketplace owner Deric West said his staff spent the day moving perishable food items into refrigerated storage trailers and using signs to alert customers.

“I’m sure there’s going to be people that are going to wake up tomorrow and be surprised, but I do think the community here, it’s a pretty tight-knit community so I think most people know and are trying to plan on that,” West said.

West hopes that neighbors remember to check on each other and look out for those who are most vulnerable.

“Someone who is a senior citizen or may have some special requirements, people I think are checking on their neighbors to make sure they’re going to be okay,” West said.

West says he plans on opening his store as soon as power is restored Saturday, but it may take a few hours to get refrigerated items back on the shelves.

The locations of warming centers:

For residents in Monroe County:

Rush Fire Department Building, 1971 Rush-Mendon Road, Rush, 7:30 a.m-4:30 p.m.

Mendon Fire Department Community Room, 101 Mendon-Ionia Road, Mendon, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Honeoye Falls Ambulance Base, 210 East St., Honeoye Falls, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For residents in Ontario County:

West Bloomfield Congregational Church, 9035 Routes 5 and 20, West Bloomfield, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Ionia Fire Department, 8338 County Road 14, Ionia, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For residents in Livingston County:

Avon Fire Department, 74 Genesee St., Avon, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lima Ambulance Base, 7024 W. Main St., Lima, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

J.W. Jones Hall, 366 Leicester Road, Caledonia, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

East Avon Fire Department, 1615 West Henrietta Road, Avon, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.