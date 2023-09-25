Thousands run Rochester’s Half Marathon and 5K

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of people were in the Maplewood Park area on Sunday morning to run Rochester’s Half Marathon and 5K. Yellow Jacket Racing & Fleet Feet expected over 1400 people.

There were dozens of vendors offering the latest running shoes, clothing and nutrition.

“These folks are anyone from beginners to veterans from all over the nation, not just necessarily from here in Rochester. So we brought a lot of people in to experience what we have here,” said Ellen Brenner, owner of Fleet Feet and Yellow Jacket Racing.

The half marathon is part of the Fleet Feet Grand Prix Series.