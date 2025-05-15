Thousands will volunteer across Rochester area on Thursday for Day of Caring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over 6,400 people are expected to volunteer at nonprofits across the Rochester area on Thursday for Day of Caring.

It’s the region’s largest volunteer event hosted by the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. Volunteers will complete 425 projects for 170 nonprofit agencies across Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Over 200 workplaces and local organizations are expected to take part. Some of the projects include gardening, yard work, painting, and organizing. You can learn more and see a list of local nonprofits here.