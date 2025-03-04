Threatening message at Pittsford Library prompts evacuation, no credible threat found

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that at 6 p.m. on Monday someone at the Pittsford Library on State Street got a threatening message.

State Street was closed off.

Staff and patrons cleared out of the building while law enforcement did a sweep that found the threat was not credible. The MCSO said there was no risk to the public.

State Street was reopened.

