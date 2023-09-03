Three-alarm fire damages Vick A Park home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at 36 Vick A Park just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

RPD reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a large 2.5 story home. The only person in the home was a woman, who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Due to the size of the home and the amount of fire, a three-alarm fire was called for extra resources. One firefighter was injured while fighting this fire and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The fire is under investigation at this time.