Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County.

Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop.

They led troopers on a chase through the city, then onto 490 and the Thruway.

Troopers eventually used Stop Sticks, which led to a foot chase.

Reginald Johnson and Norman Sandoval of Rochester and Tara Reynolds of Lake Placid are facing a slew of charges, including driving while ability impaired.

