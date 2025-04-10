Three arrests made in connection to home invasion robberies

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police said they have arrested three men in connection to two “violent” home invasions that happened on Feb. 3 in Greece.

According to police, the suspects forcibly entered homes on Annie Lane and Dorsey Road and stole property while armed with a semi-automatic firearm. Not long after the invasions, a suspect vehicle was identified by using a License Plate Reader system, police also said.

Through an extensive investigation conducted by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division, they were able to identify 18-year-old Damani Lodato and 18-year-old Richard Crowder, police said.

Police said multiple search warrants were issued in Rochester, Brockport and Chili, where Lodato and Crowder were then taken into custody.

Sebastian Ortiz, 25, was also arrested in connection to the invasions, police said.

Crowder and Lodato were both charged with two counts of robbery in the first-degree, two counts of burglary in the first-degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.

Ortiz was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees.

Police said Lodato was turned over to the New York State Police as he was charged in connection to a high-speed pursuit on Feb. 7 that involved an out-of-state gun transport. Crowder was also arrested in connection to the pursuit but was out on bail at the time of the this arrest, police said.

Police said this investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Greece Police at (585)-865-9200.