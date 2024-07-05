Three boys in custody after police chase involving vehicle stolen at gunpoint

Large police presence at East Main and Ohio streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teenage boys have been taken into custody Friday afternoon in the aftermath of a police chase involving a vehicle believed to have been stolen at gunpoint Thursday.

Rochester Police said the vehicle took off when officers tried to stop it, after an officer spotted it shortly after 4 p.m. The pursuit ended at the area of East Main and Ohio streets, and the three were taken into custody. Police said the vehicle was the same one taken in July 4 robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and potential charges are yet to be determined, police say.