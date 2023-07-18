Three boys including 11-year-old taken into custody for damaging RPD cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three boys including an 11-year-old were taken into custody for damaging Rochester Police cars near RCSD School No. 2 Monday night.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Reynolds and Champlain streets near the school around 8 p.m. after getting a 911 call for suspicious people. Officers say an 11-year-old boy ran up to them and began kicking two patrol cars. RPD said they chased the boy and eventually took him into custody.

While officers were chasing the boy, teens jumped on the two patrol cars and damaged them. Both cars had damaged glass and had to be towed. Two boys, 14 and 16, were also taken into custody.

All three boys were taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center. RPD says they’re working to get surveillance video to identify and charge other youth who could be involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.