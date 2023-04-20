Three businesses victim to smash-and-grabs overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three more businesses in Rochester were victimized in the latest round of smash-and-grabs. All of them happened in a two-hour span overnight Wednesday.

Police say a KIA was used to smashed in the glass doors. After breaking in, the burglars left the car behind.

“This is a frustrating trend here in Rochester. It brings us up to about 20 incidents within the city,” says Lieutenant Greg Bello.

Montage Music Hall is one of the most popular venues to watch live music in the city. Just after 3 a.m. on Thursday it became another scene of an all-to familiar crime. Burglars smashed their way in using a stolen KIA. Less than an hour later, Plug Smoke Shop on Park Avenue was hit. Frequent customer Andrew A. calls this crime a travesty.

“I spend a fair amount of money here,” says Andrew. “I know the people who work here fairly well. They’re nice guys. A lot of people come here, and it’s a shame that this happens to a local business.”

A repairman worked throughout the day to fix the damage. Outside the store, several large flower pots out in front didn’t stop the criminals.

“They’re not fastened to the ground, and if you have a truck, I mean, all you got to do is put a chain around it, and pull that out. it’s really not that hard,” says Andrew.

Across town, this time on Whitney Street off Lyell Avenue, a car was used to ram in the garage door at H&S Motors.

No suspects have been arrested, but police have charged some teens with earlier, similar incidents. Wednesday night Mayor Malik Evans talked about these brazen incidents as part of his state of the city address. He says teens and young adults are being pulled into all types of crimes.

“They’re cries for help. They’re cries for help from children and families who are simply overwhelmed in a swirl of historic change. we have to answer the call,” says Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

Rochester Police say two of the three cars used Wednesday night were stolen.