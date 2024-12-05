Three-car accident on Penfield Road sends one driver to hospital Thursday morning

PENFIELD, N.Y. – There was a three-car accident on Penfield Road, east of Fellows Road, on Thursday morning at 10.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said traffic was impacted and cars were off the road because of the weather when a car rear-ended the car in front of it, causing that second car to hit the car in front of it, which pushed the third car off the road.

The driver of the third car was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The other drivers had minor injuries.