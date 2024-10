PENFIELD, N.Y. — Two cars collided at a Penfield intersection, forcing both of them into a third car.

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry spotted the three-car crash on Thursday and took video of one car on top of another. The crash happened at Rt. 250 and Rt. 44 around 8 a.m.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say no one was injured. The road was closed but has since reopened.