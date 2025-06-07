Three-car crash on 490 West in Perinton caused by driver avoiding deer, deputies say

PERINTON, N.Y. — A three-car crash on I 490 westbound in Perinton caused traffic delays on the evening of Friday, June 6.

Deputies said the crash was triggered by a driver who slowed down to avoid hitting a deer. This led to a chain reaction crash, investigators said.

The incident forced drivers off 490 at Bushnell’s Basin around 8:30 p.m. One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The affected stretch of highway has since reopened.

