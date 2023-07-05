Three cars collide on Joseph Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Joseph Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police responded around 1:20 a.m. They say an SUV traveling on Upper Falls collided with a sedan traveling on Joseph Avenue. After that, the sedan collided with a second SUV on Joseph Avenue.

No one was seriously injured in the crash. Emergency crews treated the driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old woman, for minor injuries. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.