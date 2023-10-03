Three charged in mail theft investigation

Three men have been arrested, accused of stealing mail and having a U.S Postal Service key.

Two men from Rochester — Legend Davis, 20, and Nathan Arnold, 23 — are facing federal charges, along with a 27-year-old Ohio man.

Prosecutors say they were caught in the act robbing the Jefferson Road post office in Henrietta on Monday morning.

They’re also accused of hitting up boxes in Greece and Brighton.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Rochester has been investigating a string of robberies of postal mailbox keys since January.

If convicted, the suspects face up to 10 years in prison.