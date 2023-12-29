Three charged with stealing more than $2,300 in merchandise from Henrietta Walmart

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — News10NBC has reported on retail theft raising prices for all of us at stores. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are trying to crack down on it.

Deputies say three men with a cart of stolen items were confronted last Saturday by a worker at the Walmart on Marketplace Drive in Henrietta. One suspect hit a worker with the cart, and another threatened to shoot the worker but did not show a gun. The suspects drove away. Deputies found them three minutes later on Route 590 near Winton Road with more than $2,300 worth of stolen items.

Tyreic Johnson, Chauncey Jones and Shirley Thomas, all from Rochester, are charged with robbery and grand larceny.