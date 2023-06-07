Three children – 15, 14, and 8 – accused of setting Otis Street warehouse fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three Rochester children are believed to be behind the massive blaze at a westside warehouse in March.

The five-alarm fire displaced several families who lived nearby.

The Rochester Police and Rochester Fire Arson Task Force have been investigating. On June 6, a 14 and 15-year-old were charged with fourth-degree arson. Both were issued appearance tickets for Monroe County Family Court.

A third suspect is just 8. He was turned over to his parents, as he could not be charged under state law, according to RPD.

Police believe the suspects entered the warehouse, poured a flammable liquid onto a pillow, and set it on fire.

