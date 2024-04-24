Three Clyde-Savannah students get probation after pleading guilty to hazing, forcible touching

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Three varsity football players from Clyde-Savannah High School have pleaded guilty to hazing and forcibly touching a teammate.

The assault of the 14-year-old boy happened last Halloween inside the high school locker room just before practice.

All three pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wayne County Court.

The teens were each given two years probation for the hazing charge and a one-year conditional discharge for forcible touching.

An order of protection also was issued for the victim.