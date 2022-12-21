Three-day memorial will honor firefighters killed in 2012 West Webster shooting
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The West Webster Fire Department is holding a memorial starting Thursday in remembrance of two firefighters who died in the 2012 shooting on Christmas Eve morning.
It’s been ten years since a man set fire to his home and car on Lake Road in Webster, then shot at first responders. The shooting killed two West Webster firefighters, 43-year-old Michael Chiapperini and 19-year-old Tomasz Kaczowka, as they were stepping out of their fire truck. Two other firefighters and a Greece police Officer were injured in the shooting.
The West Webster Fire Department Station #1 at 1051 Gravel Road is setting up a display of photos and items to remember the firefighters who died in the shooting. Attendees can park behind the station. There will also be a memorial prayer on Saturday. Here is the schedule:
- Thursday, Dec. 22: The display is open to all first responders from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Dec 23: The display is open to everyone from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24: There will be a memorial prayer at the firehouse at 6:45 a.m. Then, the display room will be open to everyone from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.