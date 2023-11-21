Three departments battle house fire in Williamson that damaged roof

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Three departments battled a fire at a house in Williamson on Ridge Road Tuesday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist at the scene says the roof was damaged but no one was injured. People were home at the time of the fire but they were able to escape.

The fire departments for Williamson, East Williamson, and Pultneyville all worked to control the flames. Crews say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews respond to house fire in Williamson (Photo: Johnny Nixon / WHEC)