Three face charges after fight during demonstration in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Three people have been arrested after getting into a fight in the street during a free-Palestine protest Friday afternoon in Twelve Corners Plaza in Brighton

The fight was prompted when two men stopped their vehicle on South Winton Road around 3 p.m. and began throwing eggs at the group, according to Brighton Police, who were monitoring the protest to ensure the safety of people there. Police identified the two men as Assaf Ronen, 52, and Jacob Ronen, 18, both of Shortsville.

Police said a man identified as Sofyan Jaber from Greece approached the vehicle and the fight started.

Assaf Ronen was charged with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct. Jacob Ronen, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct. Jaber also was charged with disorderly conduct.

All three were issued appearance tickets and released to appear later in Brighton Town Court.