Three face drug charges after traffic stop in Avon

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Three people from Rochester are facing felony drug charges after being pulled over in Livingston County..



Sheriff’s deputies arrested Estrella Delapaz, Jose Ramos, and Hector Ramos-Narvaez during a traffic stop in Avon on June 30. Investigators say one of them was showing signs of a drug overdose and was taken to the hospital. Deputies say they also found fentanyl and cocaine in the car along with packaging material, a scale, and an electric stun gun.