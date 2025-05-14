Three fallen officers with ties to Rochester area honored in nation’s capitol

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three fallen law enforcement officers with ties to the Rochester area were honored in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello and Cleveland Police officer and Webster native Jamieson Ritter will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Sanfratello died while making an arrest at Batavia Downs. Ritter was shot by a suspect.

New York State Trooper Steven Tyrrell of Rochester is also being added to the memorial. He retired in 2023 after 26 years on the force. The 58-year-old died last year from an illness stemming from his work in and around the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks.

State Police Troop E will also honor fallen members at its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday, May 15. It gets underway at 11 a.m.

