Three former prison guards charged in death of Robert Brooks ask for more time to consider plea offers

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Three of the former corrections officers charged in the beating death of Robert Brooks have asked for more time to consider their plea offers.

They’re among the 10 prison guards who have been indicted in the death of the Greece man incarcerated at Marcy Correctional Facility. Bodycam footage shows guards beating Brooks in a medical exam room last December and he died in the hospital the next day.

Defendants Nicholas Kieffer, Nicholas Anzalone, and Nicholas Gentile appeared in Oneida County Court on Tuesday morning, where they asked for more time. The judge put them on the calendar for April 29 and 30, which is when some of the other defendants are scheduled to answer to their plea offers.

More defendants in the case are set to appear in court on Wednesday to answer to plea offers. If the defendants decide to decline the plea deal, the case will head to a trial.

In total, six corrections officers are charged with second-degree murder. Three are charged with manslaughter and one is charged with evidence tampering in Brooks’ death.