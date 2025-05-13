Three former prison guards decline plea deals in death of Robert Brooks

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Three former prison guards will head to trial after they declined their plea deals in the death of Robert Brooks, the Greece man who was beaten at Marcy Correctional Facility.

Anthony Farina, Nicholas Kieffer, and David Kingsley all declined plea deals on their second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges on Tuesday morning. Now, they will head to trial starting June 3.

In total, 10 prison guards were charged, six with murder, three with manslaughter, and one with evidence tampering. They were indicted after body-worn camera video showed prison staff beating Brooks in a medical exam room on Dec. 9 at the prison in Oneida County. He died in the hospital the next day.

One former guard, Christopher Walrath, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter earlier this month. Walrath admitted to intentionally beating Brooks, putting him into a chokehold, and striking his body and his groin.

Brooks’ family has led several rallies in Rochester calling for justice and has filed a federal civil lawsuit.