Three Greece Town Council members call for audit after guilty plea from former town official

GREECE, N.Y. — Three Greece Town Council members are calling for an audit after Michelle Marini, the town’s former deputy supervisor, admitted to stealing over $1,000 in taxpayer dollars.

Marini, 63, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing. Greece officials have requested that the New York State Comptroller’s Office audit the town’s finances and accounts.

“The recent plea of guilty by Former Greece Town Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini has brought to light several concerns regarding the town’s financial oversight,” Council Member Bill Murphy said. “Although these allegations are very serious, they also present an opportunity for us to reinforce and improve our financial governance.”

The audit would examine the town’s policies for its financial transactions and policies for dealing with contractors and vendors. In a statement, Murphy said the goal is to improve transparency with the public and accountability for any mismanaged funds.