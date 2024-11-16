Three Heads Brewery, House of Guitars team up for new ‘Blue Nose Guitarman’ beer

Three Heads Brewery teams up with House of Guitars for new beer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a collaboration with “Rochester” written all over it.

To celebrate the House of Guitars’ 60th anniversary, Three Heads Brewing teamed up with the music shop to make a special drink, “The Blue Nose Guitarman Blueberry Belgian Waffle Cream Ale.” It’s now available at Three Heads.

The name and imagery take inspiration from the House of Guitars’ “Armand the Blue Nose Guitarman” holiday commercials.