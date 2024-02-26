Three Heads Brewing hosts fundraiser for woman fighting cancer

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A special event was held at Three Heads Brewing on Sunday. The “Roc for Rose” benefit show was in support of Rosalie Tutterman and her battle against breast cancer.

Her family says Rose has always been someone that gives back, and they are trying to return the favor with this benefit.

“I’m so grateful, on the mend,” said Tutterman.

Mud Creek was there playing a setlist of predominately Grateful Dead tunes and Sal’s Birdland catered the event.