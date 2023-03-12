Three in custody after attacking elderly couple’s car in church parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three people are in custody Sunday morning after police say they attacked an elderly couple’s car and then tried to rob another person.

This happened in the parking lot of a church on Primrose Street Saturday afternoon. Police say the suspects started hitting the couple’s car as they were leaving church.

A bystander tried to help, that’s when police say the suspects tried to rob this person. The three suspects fled on foot, but were later caught by police.

Nobody was hurt in this incident.