Three in custody after break-in at liquor store on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police took three people into custody after a break-in at a liquor store on Bay Street near First Street.

Officers were called to the store around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday and found a broken window. Police say a suspect was standing near the store when they arrived and two more suspects were inside the store. According to RPD, one suspect was hiding in a ceiling crawlspace.

Charges against the suspects are pending. RPD is still investigating.