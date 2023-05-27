Three in custody after police chase on North Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three people are in custody after a chase in Rochester. It started around 4 p.m. Friday on North Street.

Officers say they attempted to stop a car related to a shooting investigation and it took off. They say a handgun was thrown out of the car and later found by investigators.

The car was then stopped by New York State Police on Portland Avenue. An 18-year old man, a 22-year old woman, and a 24-year old woman were taken into custody.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to call 911.