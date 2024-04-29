Three kids uninjured after Rochester home struck by gunfire

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 8 p.m. on Sunday Rochester Police went to a house on Fourth Street by Central Park that was hit by a gunshot.

There were three children in the home, and no one was hurt.

There are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.