Three large dogs maul small dog to death at Durand Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Cocker Spaniel died after being attacked by three Pit Bulls at Durand Eastman Park on Saturday morning, according to the Cocker Spaniel’s owner.

Rochester Police confirm that a man was walking his Pit Bulls with a makeshift rope leash, without collars, when one of the dogs slipped out of the leash and attacked the Cocker Spaniel, which was being walked by a woman. The other two Pit Bulls started attacking as well. The Cocker Spaniel died at the scene.

As the man was trying to put his Pit Bulls in his car, one escaped and charged toward the officers. One officer fired at the dog, but it wasn’t hit. The owner of the Pit Bulls was ticketed for unrestrained dogs, and more citations could follow.