Three locals malls will host College Nights this week to learn about higher education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three local malls are holding an opportunity for high school seniors, college students, and adults to learn more about higher education.

Eastview, The Mall at Greece Ridge, and Marketplace Mall are hosting the annual Greater Rochester Area College Nights. This year, between 65 and 75 schools will be there.

College Nights run from 6 to 8 p.m, starting on Tuesday at Easview Mall. After that, Marketplace Mall will host on Wednesday and The Mall at Greece Ridge will have its turn on Thursday.

According to the organizers, colleges from across the country have come to Rochester’s malls to connect with students for over 25 years. College Nights isn’t just open to students but also to adults interested in returning to school.