Three men arrested after police find them with stolen gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three men are behind bars after being arrested by Rochester Police after they were found with a stolen gun, according to RPD.

Police say at 2 a.m. on Sunday they were monitoring a blue light camera in the area of Lyell and North Plymouth avenues. They noticed a man with a gun sticking out of his pocket getting into a vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle on North Plymouth Avenue for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Officers recovered a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun from the vehicle. Police explain the gun was reported stolen.

The three men inside the vehicle —Robert Brown II, 34, Jahmanique Barkley, 26, and Tanyke Morgan, 29 — were arrested and brought to Monroe County Jail.

Brown was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and various violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Barkley and Morgan were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.