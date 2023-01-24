Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas.

On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Tymir Thomas inside a vehicle, with gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

All three men will be sentenced on March 17.