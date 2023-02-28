Three men sentenced for marijuana trafficking and illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three men were sentenced on Feb. 21 for illegally possessing guns and trafficking marijuana in Rochester.

J’Lyne Caldwell, 30, will serve five years in prison after being convicted of distributing marijuana and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Elisha Scott, 22, and Strong King, 20, will serve seven years in prison after a similar conviction.

The U.S. Attorney who handled the case said that investigators found marijuana packaged for sale, a loaded gun, and money after searching two homes on Pardee Street. That search led to the arrest of the three men on August 11.