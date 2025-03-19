Three men taken into custody after SWAT team search home on Rochester’s northwest side

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A significant police presence was observed on the city’s northwest side on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Rochester police were seen on Sherman Street, which is located off Lyell Avenue. Officers took three men away in handcuffs. Investigators confirmed that the SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home there. However, no further details were provided.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.