Three men taken into custody after SWAT team search home on Rochester’s northwest side

Bonnie Marrocco News10NBC

Search warrant executed on Sherman St.

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A significant police presence was observed on the city’s northwest side on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Rochester police were seen on Sherman Street, which is located off Lyell Avenue. Officers took three men away in handcuffs. Investigators confirmed that the SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home there. However, no further details were provided.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.