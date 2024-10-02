VICTOR, N.Y. — Three new businesses are coming to Eastview Mall in Victor: Brooks Brothers, Fun Spot Arcade, and Bespoke Menswear.

Brooks Brothers will sell its formal men’s and women’s wear at a 5,400-square-foot space in Eastview’s main court across from Journeys. For Fun Spot Arcade, it will offer gaming with a rechargeable card instead of tokens. The 3,000-square-foot arcade will open in the fall in the food court between Famous Wok and Showcase.

Bespoke Menswear, which has a location in Buffalo, will open its second-ever location at Eastview Mall. The family-owned business sells made-to-measure suits and full tailoring services. The 2,800-square-foot space will open in the Von Maur Wing, next to Madewell.

Earlier this year, Barnes & Noble, a newly remodeled Victoria’s Secret and PINK store, and la Vie en Rose opened at the mall.