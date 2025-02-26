Three NYS Troopers involved in shooting Wednesday, State Police hold press conference

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The New York State Police held a press conference Wednesday in Batavia after NYS troopers were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

State police said that on Wednesday morning around 1a.m., troopers from SP Olean responded to a report of a suicidal person in the City of Olean.

The Troopers, along with a sergeant, found a man, who police have identified as 23-year-old Thomas Wright, walking along the sidewalk.

Police said they tried to talk with Wright when he pointed a black handgun at the troopers and sergeant on the scene. All three officers then discharged their firearms in response, striking Wright multiple times, police said.

Troopers and members of the Olean Police Department immediately began medical aid and Wright was taken to Olean General Hospital. Wright was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he remains in guarder condition in their trauma unit, according to police.

It was determined later by investigators that Wright had a BB gun, which was recovered at the scene, police said.

Troop Commander Major Amie Feroleto, who spoke at the conference Wednesday, said there have been no charges made at this time, as the incident remains under investigation and they are working with the District Attorney in Cattaraugus County to figure out the appropriate charges.

Feroleto also said any body camera footage will not be released at this time, along with the names of the troopers at the scene.

Both the troopers and sergeant from the scene are on an employee assistance leave as they process and investigate the scene, Feroleto said.