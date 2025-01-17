Three people accused of gang assault in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — Three convicted felons are charged in what investigators are calling a gang assault on Seneca Street in Geneva.

Geneva police say Horace Betts, Jamie Downing, and Tyler Liberatore all attacked another person back on Dec. 31. According to officers, a baseball bat was used at one point.

The victim was treated for a broken jaw and other internal injuries. The three men are being held without bail at the Ontario County Jail. They’re all charged with first-degree gang assault.