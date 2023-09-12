Police chase starts in city and ends in Henrietta; Three people detained

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Three people are being detained in connection to a police chase that started on Rochester’s southwest side and ended in Henrietta.

The investigation started when Rochester Police responded to an armed robbery call on Flint Street just before 6 p.m. Officers got a description of the car the suspects were driving.

RPD says they soon spotted that car around Mt. Hope Avenue, leading to a chase through Henrietta that New York State Police eventually took over. The chase eventually ended due to safety concerns.

RPD says they eventually recovered the suspects’ car, with no one inside, around Corn Hill in the city. Officers say three people were detained but didn’t elaborate further. The investigation is ongoing and no one was injured.