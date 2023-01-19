Three people arrested after shots were fired at group on Holworthy Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people were arrested after Rochester Police say shots were fired into a group of people on Tuesday afternoon.

According to RPD, 24-year-old Leshawn Batz, 24, fired shots at the group on Holworthy Street and Christopher Oneal, 25 returned fire. Both were charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police also 23-year-old Hurley Robinson with reckless endangerment after they identified him as the driver of the car.

Officers responded to Holworthy Street just before 4 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired. Officers say people were running from the scene including a man with a handgun, who they identified as Batz. No one was struck by the bullets.

Batz and Oneal were taken to the Monroe County Jail. Oneal was previously convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in 2018.

A day after the incident, U.S. Marshalls arrested Robinson in Irondequoit and he was also taken to Monroe County Jail. Robinson was on parole for a 2018 burglary conviction.