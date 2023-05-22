Three people arrested on Superior Street for gun charges

ROCHESTER. N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers found a 2011 Hyundai parked on Superior Street while investigating a ShotSpotter activation on Sunday night. While speaking with the people inside, officers saw a loaded Lorcin LT-25 handgun in the car.

Three adults were taken to Monroe County Jail and a 13-year-old was released to her mother. Jennifer Henton, 37, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Jose Martinez, 36, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Kenasjah Brown, 18, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.